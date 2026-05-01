If strolling around a neighborhood enjoying wine is your thing, listen up. Two east side Portland business associations are hosting wine walks this month, starting with the Division Clinton Business Association’s walk Friday, May 8, 4-8 pm. Taste wine from eight local wineries at retail shops between SE 30th and 34th avenues on SE Division St. Tickets ($45 + fees) can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/division-street-spring-wine-walk-tickets-1987204632550 or for $55 the day of the event.
Next up is Kernside’s 2nd annual Wine Walk Saturday, May 23, 12-5 pm. Starting at Vino (137 SE 28th Ave.), wind your way through the neighborhood visiting four more locations (Montelupo, Pairings, Duality and Parallel), sipping three wines at each stop, along with a little something to go with them. Tickets $75 in advance (purchase at kernside.org/event-details/wine-walk-2026-1) or $85 the day of the event.
Wine Walks
If strolling around a neighborhood enjoying wine is your thing, listen up. Two east side Portland business associations are hosting wine walks this month, starting with the Division Clinton Business Association’s walk Friday, May 8, 4-8 pm. Taste wine from eight local wineries at retail shops between SE 30th and 34th avenues on SE Division St. Tickets ($45 + fees) can be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com/e/division-street-spring-wine-walk-tickets-1987204632550 or for $55 the day of the event.