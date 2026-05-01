The City of Portland has launched a new public graffiti dashboard to track graffiti reports and cleanup efforts citywide. The tool increases transparency, helps prioritize response and allows residents and businesses to report graffiti and explore trends in their neighborhoods.
The Graffiti Dashboard (portland.gov/bps/graffiti/graffiti-dashboard) provides real-time insights into where graffiti is being reported, how frequently it occurs and how the City is responding. By making this information publicly accessible, the dashboard helps improve transparency and supports more responsive, data-informed service delivery.
“The dashboard gives Portlanders a clearer view into how graffiti is impacting their neighborhoods and how the City is responding,” said Matt Olguin, Graffiti Abatement Program Manager. “Community reporting is essential to this effort, and this tool helps us turn that information into action.”
Community members play an important role in the City’s cleanup efforts. Reports submitted through the City’s Report Graffiti Form (portland.gov/form/report-graffiti) directly inform response efforts and help crews address graffiti more quickly and efficiently.
Report Graffiti and Track Cleanup Efforts
The City of Portland has launched a new public graffiti dashboard to track graffiti reports and cleanup efforts citywide. The tool increases transparency, helps prioritize response and allows residents and businesses to report graffiti and explore trends in their neighborhoods.