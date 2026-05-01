The public is invited to celebrate a milestone birthday for the Burnside Bridge Saturday, May 30, 12-5 pm. As the bridge turns 100 (officially on May 28), it’s time to recognize and celebrate its longstanding history and deep connection the community has to the Burnside Bridge. It’s more than a bridge—spanning a century, it’s been at the heart of countless community gatherings, during times of celebration and moments of social and political unrest. The Burnside Bridge sits at the heart of Portland and serves as a key connector, bringing diverse communities together.
Multnomah County, in partnership with multiple agencies and organizations, will host the Burnside Bridge Centennial Celebration—a once-in-a-lifetime community celebration honoring the history of the bridge. The celebration will feature a walking historical exhibit that features key moments related to the Burnside Bridge—from its opening in 1926 to major maintenance projects and social/political markers. The bridge will be split up into three time periods: 1926-1960 (west side), 1960-1990 (middle) and 1990-2026 (east side). Interspersed between those historical moments will be everything from a stage with live musical performances to community booths to an interactive kid-friendly activities including building Lego bridges with a well-known LEGO replica artist.
Burnside Bridge Centennial Celebration
The public is invited to celebrate a milestone birthday for the Burnside Bridge Saturday, May 30, 12-5 pm. As the bridge turns 100 (officially on May 28), it’s time to recognize and celebrate its longstanding history and deep connection the community has to the Burnside Bridge. It’s more than a bridge—spanning a century, it’s been at the heart of countless community gatherings, during times of celebration and moments of social and political unrest. The Burnside Bridge sits at the heart of Portland and serves as a key connector, bringing diverse communities together.