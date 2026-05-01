In May, Alberta Rose Theatre presents three tribute shows, starting with Ramble On (Led Zeppelin Tribute) + Who’s Next (The Who tribute) Friday, May 8, 8 pm. Ramble On aspires to authentically capture the raw energy and mystique of the Led Zeppelin legacy. Who’s Next plays homage to the legendary rock band, The Who, with electrifying performances that capture the essence and energy of band. Get ready for an unforgettable show celebrating two of rock’s most enduring acts. Minors allowed when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The following Friday is Cinemalesque: A Burlesque Tribute to Film at 8 pm. Experience the magic of “naughty” Hollywood when Lacy Productions and Alberta Rose Theatre present this world premiere show. Escape daily life, wandering through the backlots of Movieland and sharing sassy, swanky and sizzling legendary classic and contemporary Hollywood film tributes through burlesque, boylesque, draglesque and aerial. The show is for ages 18 and over only.
Leather and Lace returns for a special one-night-only spring preview celebrating the iconic music of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks Saturday, May 23, 8 pm. Featuring 30 beloved songs, the production showcases some of Portland’s most vibrant voices, an eight-piece band and lush five-part harmonies. The evening is elevated by special dance performances, including aerialists, lyra hoops, burlesque and drag, creating a fully immersive, theatrical experience. Now in its eighth year (and fourth year at Alberta Rose), Leather and Lace has become a Portland favorite. This is a partially-seated show so you can get up and dance. Minors allowed when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Tickets for these shows and information about all May performances available at albertarosetheatre.com.
Three Tribute Shows
In May, Alberta Rose Theatre presents three tribute shows, starting with Ramble On (Led Zeppelin Tribute) + Who’s Next (The Who tribute) Friday, May 8, 8 pm. Ramble On aspires to authentically capture the raw energy and mystique of the Led Zeppelin legacy. Who’s Next plays homage to the legendary rock band, The Who, with electrifying performances that capture the essence and energy of band. Get ready for an unforgettable show celebrating two of rock’s most enduring acts. Minors allowed when accompanied by a parent or guardian.