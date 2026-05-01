The Pacific Northwest premiere of Brown Face, written by Carissa Atallah and directed by Mia Torres Garcia, is the final production of Milagro’s Season42: Fuerza en Familia—a slate of works about finding strength in families, community and one’s self. Performed in English with sprinkles of Spanish throughout, Brown Face brings the electric energy of spoken-word poetry to the stage Thursday, May 7-Sunday, May 24.
Set in the competitive world of college poetry slams, the play follows an undocumented young Chicana writer whose powerful poetry demands to be heard—but the spotlight could expose her. Feeling too much is at risk to perform herself, she asks her best friend to perform instead. Her words spark a movement—and raise complicated questions about privilege, activism and cultural appropriation. Funny, provocative and urgently contemporary, Brown Face captures the energy of poetry slam and explores who gets heard—and who gets left out—when art and activism collide. The performance is intended for ages 13 and up.
Friday, May 8, 7:30 pm is opening night, with attendees invited to stay for the post-show reception catered by Pambiche. For this show only, tickets are $15.
Thereafter, performances are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets ($30 adults/$26 seniors/$22 students) available at milagro.org or 503.236.7253 Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm.
Brown Face at Milagro
The Pacific Northwest premiere of Brown Face, written by Carissa Atallah and directed by Mia Torres Garcia, is the final production of Milagro’s Season42: Fuerza en Familia—a slate of works about finding strength in families, community and one’s self. Performed in English with sprinkles of Spanish throughout, Brown Face brings the electric energy of spoken-word poetry to the stage Thursday, May 7-Sunday, May 24.