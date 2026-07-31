Adaptive BIKETOWN Relaunches with New Operator Nomad Cycles

By Amanda Howell
Adaptive BIKETOWN, Portland’s adaptive bike rental program for those living with a disability or who can’t ride the city’s signature two-wheel BIKETOWN e-bikes, is back as of July 16 with Nomad Cycles at the helm. The program, which is supported by the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF), expands access to cycling by offering a diverse fleet of hand cycles, trikes, recumbents, tandems and pedicabs to meet a variety of needs and comfort levels.
The program initially began as a pilot in 2017 alongside the launch of BIKETOWN and at the time, it was the first city-funded program of its kind. After a successful pilot, the program became permanent with Kerr Bikes, a social enterprise of Albertina Kerr, serving as the operator out of their existing bike and boat rental facility near OMSI on the Eastbank Esplanade. After eight years, Kerr Bikes closed up shop in September 2025 and the program was put on hiatus while the city sought a new operator.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) selected Nomad Cycles after a competitive selection process. Nomad Cycles’ owner Brad Davis has a long history in the Oregon bike world and has spent years working on non-traditional bikes. He previously worked as a mechanic with Coventry Cycle Works, which specialized in recumbent and folding bikes, and got involved with EcoSpeed after a chance encounter with the owner at the Oregon Country Fair. EcoSpeed was, to the best of Davis’ knowledge, the first e-bike business in Oregon, manufacturing motor systems that could fit onto existing bikes. This sparked a passion for e-bikes as far back as 2007, long before they were as ubiquitous as they are today. Davis started Nomad Cycles in 2015 with a focus on e-bikes and the shop has made a name for itself by specializing in e-bike conversions and maintenance.
In an email, PBOT staff expressed excitement at having Nomad as the new operator given Davis’ extensive experience in the industry and his strong community connections. Nomad has taken over the former Kerr Bikes warehouse space on the Eastbank Esplanade, which is currently home to 24 non-electric adaptive bikes and six electric bikes. This includes a brand new electric tandem recumbent, the first of several new adaptive e-bikes that will be added to the fleet over the coming months. Tandems can be a great option for people with visual impairments by allowing for a “captain” to lead while the “stoker” can pedal without also having to steer, Davis said.
Davis noted that the features of some of the trikes and hand cycles in the fleet can be adapted for use by a wide variety of people. Pedicabs also open up a variety of opportunities for people with disabilities to experience the joy of cycling. Davis already has a regular coming in twice a week with her daughter, who has autism, to use a pedicab for a roll around the Esplanade.
For many people, adaptive bikes can be difficult to find, prohibitively expensive or simply unavailable to try before making a purchase.
Adaptive BIKETOWN helps break down barriers to access by making the entire fleet available to use for a nominal fee of $1 per rental. No proof of eligibility is required, but users must have a valid ID and a credit card to check out a bike. People can walk in or make appointments ahead of time by calling or emailing. Upon arrival at the shop, Davis helps people get fitted with the bike that works best for their needs. All rentals also include a bike tutorial and helmet. Once situated, riders have access to miles of car-free paths directly from the shop, including both the Eastbank and Waterfront Esplanades and the Springwater Corridor.
One of the benefits of having Nomad as the operator is that they can help facilitate the purchase and ongoing maintenance of a bike if someone finds one they love and wants to invest in their own. Adaptive BIKETOWN is complemented by Portland Rides, PCEF’s new e-bike rebate program, which helps eligible residents purchase e-bikes at lower price points, including adaptive bikes. Together these programs help remove barriers to cycling and allow people of all abilities to experience the sights and sounds of the city in a way that is fundamentally different from other modes of travel.
Adaptive BIKETOWN is located at 1945 SE Water Ave., Building B on the Eastbank Esplanade and the shop is open Wednesday-Sunday, 11 am-5 pm. Staff can be reached at 971.484.5687 or adaptive@nomadcyclespdx.com. For more about Adaptive BIKETOWN and the history of the program, visit bit.ly/4vRvzOq.
Nomad Cycles owner Brad Davis stands next to a new Hase electric tandem recumbent in the Adaptive BIKETOWN shop. Photo by Amanda Howell.