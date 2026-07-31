Merger May Create Opportunities to Relieve Train Blockages in SE

By Daniel Perez-Crouse
The landmark merger in progress between Union Pacific (UP) and Norfolk Southern may finally provide an opportunity for SE residents and their respective neighborhood associations to be heard and have a tangible improvement to the persistent issues with the dreaded train blockages in the area.
The Southeast Examiner first reported on this issue in 2021—and it’s well known throughout the area. In SE near Division St. and 8th, 12th, and especially 11th avenues—people can be caught behind exhaustively long train delays. Chris Enkamp, Vice-Chair of the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood District (HAND), has followed this issue closely and advocated for change alongside the neighborhood association for years.
In terms of tangible, true change, not much has transpired from his perspective, and Enkamp echoes the sentiments of residents in the area that, over recent years, the situation has been getting worse, and it has been difficult getting traction.
“Just getting the city interested in the topic took a lot of work. Their general attitude is this is a railroad problem, we don’t have the tools and this is not our jurisdiction. All of which is true, but at the same time, applying some creative thinking and being responsive to the community can yield results—and we’ve presented strategies that are within the city’s abilities,” said Enkamp. Despite this, HAND has been in fairly close communication with PBOT.
One of the main reasons why stems from UP implementing a Precision Scheduled Railroad strategy, which aimed to achieve low operating ratios and consolidate railroad networks. It essentially made for longer trains, which means longer delays when they block intersections.
Luke Johnson from the Brooklyn Action Corps says that when you add up the gate-down time for blockages exceeding five minutes, it’s currently over three and a half hours per day on average at SE 12th Ave.
In a letter from the Brooklyn Action Corps in comment on the upcoming merger, they said, “Unfortunately, increasing activity at Brooklyn Yard, coupled with longer and longer train lengths, means rail operations have degraded air quality and become extremely disruptive to the flow of people and traffic in our community, especially in recent years.”
They further elaborate and say: “It is clear that Union Pacific (UP) views our urban road crossings as an extension of Brooklyn Yard. Trains frequently block the roadway in excess of an hour, often sitting at a standstill. In the case of the crossing at SE 11th Ave., there is no legal path of escape for vehicles blocked by the train. With typical duration blockages, it is an afternoon-altering event—not being a few minutes late to an appointment, but missing the appointment altogether.”
At least recently, Enkamp says that District 3 Councillor Steve Novick has been more responsive than prior city officials to HAND’s efforts, and it’s been refreshing to have him “hear” the problem. Novick himself notably pushed for Portland’s notice of intent on the planned $85 billion merger between UP and Norfolk Southern—which would create the first coast-to-coast transcontinental road.
The US Surface Transportation Board (STB) must now examine if the merger would disrupt, hurt or unbalance trade markets, the environment and the public. This could lead to an opportunity where settlements are made to mitigate impacts. Organizations like HAND and the Brooklyn Action Corps can comment with review from the STB, and Enkamp says they are reportedly taking them seriously. “I don’t know what we (HAND) are going to say yet. We are likely to ask for some operational change or some infrastructure change to provide some relief.”
As noted earlier, the Brooklyn Action Corps already submitted theirs to the STB and notably said, “Knowing that a merger with Norfolk Southern will increase activity at Brooklyn Yard by more than 20 percent, and acknowledging the continued lack of necessary investments on the part of UP to effectively mitigate impacts to the surrounding community, we are concerned about the merger unless it is made conditional upon resolving the root cause of blockages associated with routine yard operations.”
While hopeful, Enkamp is cautious about whether substantial improvements like an updated crossing or bridge to provide relief will happen. “I don’t want to say never, because it could happen, but I don’t really see the endgame.”
Overview of Brooklyn Intermodal Terminal. Photo by Union Pacific.