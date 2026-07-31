Business Association Notes – August 2026

Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
The HBBA is gearing up for our annual street fair Sunday, August 23, 10 am-5 pm! Over 200 booths will be slinging local wares, treats and fun. We have two stages where you can enjoy live music and we will have family friendly entertainment at the Heart of Hawthorne plaza on SE 37th Ave. Thank you so much to Toyota and our other sponsors for making this happen!
Speaking of the plaza, join us for our free summer concert series at the Heart of Hawthorne Plaza every Saturday, 4-6 pm, until the end of August. Local musicians are stepping up to the Trillium to show off their skills and sometimes even their dance moves. Grab some local Hawthorne food and beverage to enjoy while you’re there!
Kernside Business Association
By Elizabeth Armstrong
Rainbow Road in Kernside is the place to be in August! Sunday, August 16, Kernside Serenade will be hosting local musicians on the stage, 1-4 pm. That same day, we are collaborating with PDXwoofmeow to have a “Stupid Pet Tricks Contest” at 1:45 pm (no actual talent required!).
We also have Metanoia on Saturdays, 12-2 pm, with original music and storytelling on the stage. The Metanoia concert series is brought to you by Rose City Guitar.
The next monthly Kernside meeting is Monday, August 10, noon, located at Rose City Guitar, 2724 E. Burnside St.