Literary Arts, the nonprofit arts organization dedicated to supporting writers, readers and youth, welcomes National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Mac Barnett on his national tour for the “Consider the Picture Book” Initiative from the Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader. Barnett will be joined in conversation by children’s author and singer/songwriter of The Decemberists Colin Meloy and Oregon’s former Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at The Evergreen, 618 SE Alder St.
“Consider the Picture Book” invites adults to reexamine great literature hiding in plain sight: the children’s picture book. During the event, Barnett will introduce unexpected techniques used to create treasured, classic picture books, while also showcasing the remarkable ways picture books connect to art forms such as poetry, song, visual art and even theater and dance.
“Kids are actually the best audience for art,” Barnett said. “They have a flexible intelligence, a keen set of senses, a newness to the world that allows them to see things that we [adults] miss, so that we need to be making the best books possible for them. When adults appreciate and discuss and think carefully about picture books, children are more likely to get the rich, soul-nourishing literature they deserve.”
Tickets for the event are $38 and include a copy of Make Believe, Barnett’s new book for adults. Purchase tickets at literary-arts.org/eventsclasses.
Consider the Picture Book Event
Literary Arts, the nonprofit arts organization dedicated to supporting writers, readers and youth, welcomes National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature Mac Barnett on his national tour for the “Consider the Picture Book” Initiative from the Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader. Barnett will be joined in conversation by children’s author and singer/songwriter of The Decemberists Colin Meloy and Oregon’s former Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at The Evergreen, 618 SE Alder St.