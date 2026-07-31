City Rate Increases in Effect

The rates and fees Portlanders pay for the critical investments in the systems they rely on every day, like water, sewers, streets, parks and garbage pickup have increased. The City’s costs to operate and maintain these systems have increased and, in turn, the rates and fees to cover those expenses have increased, effective July 1.
Sewer and stormwater rates increased 5.15 percent and water rates increased 8.1 percent. Together, the city estimates that these changes will increase the typical single-family residential customer’s utility bill by 6.36 percent, or about $10.20 per month. The exact changes to bills will depend on the customer’s use, property and account type. The rate increase is needed to cover the rising costs of providing clean drinking water; moving and treating wastewater; and safely managing stormwater, as well as supporting necessary investments in the infrastructure these services rely on, like the Bull Run Filtration Project.
Most residential customers will also see an increase on their monthly garbage bill, ranging between $1.20 and $2.25. The increase is primarily due to the increased costs of providing garbage, recycling and compost service due to inflation, increased cost of labor and higher garbage and compost disposal fees.
Portlanders will also see a new Flood Safety Benefit Fee added to their utility bill. The fee will be collected through the utility bill, but it is not a sewer, stormwater or water charge. Rather, the Flood Safety Benefit Fee funds the City’s annual payment to the Urban Flood Safety and Water Quality District. The District started charging the City of Portland for the cost of maintaining the levees, pump stations and other infrastructure that protects people living and working along the Columbia River from flooding. For the typical customer, this fee is about $1.20 per month.
Two areas that may or may not increase their fees are permitting and development and parking. Permitting and development fees, which includes permit fees for building, electrical, plumbing and accessory short-term rentals, may not increase at all, while others will increase to cover their costs.
A variety of parking fees changed July 1 for the 2026-27 fiscal year to support cost recovery and inflation. The changes ensure that parking services are funded sustainably and that fees match the actual cost of providing and administering these programs. SmartPark Garage hourly rates will increase by $0.15 and the weekday all-day rate will increase by $1 in all garages. On-street pay-to-park rates will increase by $0.20 per hour in the downtown, Central Eastside and NW parking districts. The transaction fee will increase by $.05 to cover the cost of processing credit card transactions.
For additional details about the changes, visit portland.gov/hello/news/2026/6/30/city-rate-increases-kick-starting-july-1.
City Rate Increases in Effect
The rates and fees Portlanders pay for the critical investments in the systems they rely on every day, like water, sewers, streets, parks and garbage pickup have increased. The City’s costs to operate and maintain these systems have increased and, in turn, the rates and fees to cover those expenses have increased, effective July 1.