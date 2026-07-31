As summer wears on, it’s a good to remember that the burn ban Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal and the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board issued in mid-June remains in effect throughout the summer season. The ban was issued due to forecasted high temperatures, projected limited rainfall and expected dry conditions. The burn ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning.
“This decision is rooted in our responsibility to protect the community and our natural resources,” said Fire Defense Board Chief Jason Kelly. “Conditions are quickly becoming hot/dry, and human-caused fires remain one of our greatest risks. Limiting open burning is one of our most effective preventative measures.”
Outdoor barbecuing (grills, smokers and similar cooking appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, wood chips, pellets, propane, natural gas or similar fuels) are allowed; however, residents should exercise extreme caution. When using charcoal briquettes, properly dispose of the ashes in a covered metal container away from combustibles, and keep the ashes wet for a few days before properly disposing of them. Maintain at least 10 feet between outdoor cooking and anything combustible such as siding, fences, shrubbery, etc.
Burn Ban Remains in Effect
As summer wears on, it’s a good to remember that the burn ban Portland Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal and the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board issued in mid-June remains in effect throughout the summer season. The ban was issued due to forecasted high temperatures, projected limited rainfall and expected dry conditions. The burn ban includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning.