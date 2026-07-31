Our pets steal our hearts, hog the bed, demand treats and somehow still convince us they’re in charge—and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Join Sidestreet Arts this August for a fun-filled tribute to the four-legged friends who keep life interesting.
They’ve invited 19 amazing artists to create one to three original works inspired by cats and dogs. Expect plenty of personality, wagging tails, twitching whiskers and artwork that’s as charming and unique as the pets that inspired it.
The show runs Thursday, August 6-Saturday, August 29 with a First Friday opening reception August 7, 5-7 pm with the artists in attendance. Sidestreet Arts is located at 140 SE 28th Ave. and open Thursday-Sunday 12-5 pm.
It’s Reigning Cats and Dogs
Our pets steal our hearts, hog the bed, demand treats and somehow still convince us they’re in charge—and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Join Sidestreet Arts this August for a fun-filled tribute to the four-legged friends who keep life interesting.