Get lost in color at Los Hongos Cafe and Plant Bar, 4330 SE Division St., Friday, August 7, 6-8:30 pm. Paint a frog and mushroom with artist guidance, great adaptogenic and functional beverages and room for experimentation.
This community paint night will begin with an original design: a frog perched on a mushroom beneath a moonlit sky. Where you go with it is completely up to you. Guidance will be provided through demonstrations of different techniques, but there’s no single version of the painting being recreated. Use whatever colors you’re drawn to. Try a technique you’ve never used before. Follow the painting closely, change a few things or take the whole thing somewhere completely different. No painting experience is necessary. This is a chance to spend a few hours absorbed in color, try something new, meet some people and make something with your own hands.
This community paint night will be facilitated by Kate, a Portland-based artist and member of the visionary art collective The Haven PDX. Kate’s work is rooted in bold color, symbolism and the creation of strange, energetic worlds.
Come alone, bring a friend or make it a date for this all ages event. All painting materials are included in the $45 (plus fees) ticket price, and you’ll leave with a finished piece that is completely your own. Visit bit.ly/4yCfgri to purchase tickets.
Frog and Fungi Paint Night
Get lost in color at Los Hongos Cafe and Plant Bar, 4330 SE Division St., Friday, August 7, 6-8:30 pm. Paint a frog and mushroom with artist guidance, great adaptogenic and functional beverages and room for experimentation.