Small Band Concert

| Arts & Entertainment | , , ,

Saturday, August 15 Lighthouse Community Yoga (9161 SE Foster Rd.) hosts a fully acoustic, collaborative night of music that caters to the crowd that enjoys shows that end by 9 pm. There is no Mountain, Morning Breath and The Glyptodons will be trading off tunes, and joining in on each other’s songs. Each band will perform a five-song mini set, featuring copious harmonies and feel-good vibes.
Tickets (sliding scale, $10-$20) available at momence.com/57911/upcoming-events/139823399. Due to the small size of the venue, people are encouraged to get their tickets in advance.
Doors open at 7 pm with the show starting at 7:30 pm. Seating available includes chairs, bolsters, floors and standing. An afterparty takes place at The Zed, just two blocks away.

Small Band Concert

| Arts & Entertainment | , , ,

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