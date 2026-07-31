Saturday, August 15 Lighthouse Community Yoga (9161 SE Foster Rd.) hosts a fully acoustic, collaborative night of music that caters to the crowd that enjoys shows that end by 9 pm. There is no Mountain, Morning Breath and The Glyptodons will be trading off tunes, and joining in on each other’s songs. Each band will perform a five-song mini set, featuring copious harmonies and feel-good vibes.
Tickets (sliding scale, $10-$20) available at momence.com/57911/upcoming-events/139823399. Due to the small size of the venue, people are encouraged to get their tickets in advance.
Doors open at 7 pm with the show starting at 7:30 pm. Seating available includes chairs, bolsters, floors and standing. An afterparty takes place at The Zed, just two blocks away.
Small Band Concert
Saturday, August 15 Lighthouse Community Yoga (9161 SE Foster Rd.) hosts a fully acoustic, collaborative night of music that caters to the crowd that enjoys shows that end by 9 pm. There is no Mountain, Morning Breath and The Glyptodons will be trading off tunes, and joining in on each other’s songs. Each band will perform a five-song mini set, featuring copious harmonies and feel-good vibes.