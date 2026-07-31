The second annual Summer Shred Music Festival returns to the Central Eastside Saturday, August 15, 12-11 pm on the closed-down SE 2nd Ave. between SE Alder and SE Morrison streets. The outdoor music festival will feature 15 local rock, metal and punk bands and is completely free to attend. All festival staff and bands are volunteering their time, talent and music to make something uniquely Portland and positive happen. The murals and artwork on the surrounding buildings frame the perfect setting for a rock show. Summer Shred will also feature a beer garden, food trucks and local artists/merchant booths.
The bands are all active in the Portland music scene, regularly playing shows and putting out new music. Summer Shred will be an opportunity to see both veterans and up and coming bands all in one setting and on one stage. Each band will play a 30-minute set, with sound and lights professionally produced by Hollywood Lights.
Summer Shred is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting Portland’s local rock and metal scene. The event is supported by numerous local businesses, including ones located in the immediate Central Eastside area as well as in other parts of the city. Visit summershredpdx.com for the lineup of bands and more.
Summer Shred Music Festival
The second annual Summer Shred Music Festival returns to the Central Eastside Saturday, August 15, 12-11 pm on the closed-down SE 2nd Ave. between SE Alder and SE Morrison streets. The outdoor music festival will feature 15 local rock, metal and punk bands and is completely free to attend. All festival staff and bands are volunteering their time, talent and music to make something uniquely Portland and positive happen. The murals and artwork on the surrounding buildings frame the perfect setting for a rock show. Summer Shred will also feature a beer garden, food trucks and local artists/merchant booths.