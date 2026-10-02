Good news for lovers of ghosts, ghouls and all things that go bump in the night: Ghost Tours are back at select McMenamins locations, including the Bagdad Theater (3702 SE Hawthorne Blvd.), this month. On the spooky tour, you’ll learn the rich history of the property and hear spine-chilling tales straight from the Ghost Logs.
For almost 100 years, the Bagdad Theater has dazzled and frightened audiences from the stage to the screen; but after the lights come up, staff and patrons alike have noticed that something eerie still lingers in the shadows. Explore the spookier side to the Bagdad, between disappearing long-dead ushers, crying in the balcony bathroom and even a bullet hole in a bar.
Tours take place Saturdays, 10 am. All ages are welcome, however some material may be mature or scary for younger audiences. The tours may require long periods of standing and one part of the tour will go up and down a steep set of stairs. Tickets, $20 for ages 3 and up, available at mcmenamins.com/find.aspx?txtsearch=ghost+tour&loc=bagdad&t=1.
Bagdad Theater Ghost Tours
Good news for lovers of ghosts, ghouls and all things that go bump in the night: Ghost Tours are back at select McMenamins locations, including the Bagdad Theater (3702 SE Hawthorne Blvd.), this month. On the spooky tour, you’ll learn the rich history of the property and hear spine-chilling tales straight from the Ghost Logs.