A celebration 15 years in the making, Art Design Xchange (ADX) hosts a month-long, region-wide celebration of Portland’s creative cultures. Throughout the month of October, ADX Fest activates venues, studios and spaces throughout the Portland region with discussion panels, workshops, performances and interactive arts and crafts.
“The interconnectedness of Portland’s creative scene is where our true power lies as a city. We work together, hire each other and help each other make our projects come to life,” says ADX Founder Kelley Roy. “From our world-renowned comic arts and stop motion animation scenes to our globally traded, locally made goods, Portland’s Making It, and we’re making it together. Creatives have been, are and always will be the economic and cultural engine of Portland. We, the people, have the power to keep our city thriving, so let’s join together to support and celebrate all that makes the magic of Portland.”
Guest and resident artists and creative businesses hosting events inside ADX (417 SE 11th Ave.) include Sharryll Burroughs, the Museum of Stop Motion Animation, From the West Side Wit Love and CreativeMornings Portland. In addition, over 30 external collaborators, including Milagro Theater, BodyVox, MusicCraft NW Expo and Gerald Clarke Jr., are activating their neighborhoods and local communities from St. John’s to Multnomah Village.
The public is invited to explore and experience innovative work across dance, theater, fashion, music, film, art and design while supporting and engaging with the region’s independent artists, creative organizations and small businesses. A full schedule of events can be found at adxfest.com.
ADX Fest
A celebration 15 years in the making, Art Design Xchange (ADX) hosts a month-long, region-wide celebration of Portland’s creative cultures. Throughout the month of October, ADX Fest activates venues, studios and spaces throughout the Portland region with discussion panels, workshops, performances and interactive arts and crafts.