Business Association Notes – November 2026

Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
The Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association (HBBA) is gearing up for the holiday season and beginning to plan our sip + shop and holiday celebration in December.
HBBA Board Meetings are on second Thursdays, 9 am via Zoom. Our Board Meetings are where the bulk of our decisions and progress are made. Members and guests are invited to join the discussion. We would love your input on our upcoming projects.
Visit HawthorneBlvd.com to learn more or join our mailing list.
Kernside Business Association
By Elizabeth Armstrong
Kernside is ringing in the holiday season on the Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza with a tree lighting Saturday, December 12, 5 pm. Follow along on our Instagram account, @kernside.pdx, for the 12 Days of Kernside giveaway. It features 12 businesses, each donating a prize worth at least $50. Entering the giveaway is easy: Comment on at least one Instagram post. Look out for holiday window displays popping up around the neighborhood.