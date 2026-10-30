Performance Works NW (PWNW) presents Alembic Artists in Performance, featuring new and in-progress works by three artists of Alembic Residency Cohort #12: claire barrera, Melody Erfani and Jae Seung Hancock Thursday, November 5-Sunday, November 8. Over the past several months, the artists have used PWNW’s studios to research, experiment, create and rehearse. This shared performance event offers audiences a glimpse into their individual practices and the questions, discoveries and possibilities emerging from their residency.
Bringing together three distinct explorations of movement, sound and relationship, the program moves across questions of perception, care, memory and identity. claire barrera and pianist Rory Cowal investigate the impulses between stillness and movement, silence and sound. In Queen Lear, Melody Erfani reimagines Shakespeare’s aging king as a mother confronting shifting dynamics of care, power and family. Jae Seung Hancock draws on the colors, textures and rhythms of the natural world to explore origin, memory and cultural identity.
Thursday, November 5, 7:30 pm is a ticketed dress rehearsal/preview with reduced-price tickets available. Performances Friday and Saturday are also at 7:30 pm, with the Saturday performance being ASL interpreted. Sunday’s performance is at 4 pm. For tickets and additional information, visit pwnw-pdx.org/2026/10/01/november-5-8-alembic-artists-in-performance.
Alembic Artists in Performance
Performance Works NW (PWNW) presents Alembic Artists in Performance, featuring new and in-progress works by three artists of Alembic Residency Cohort #12: claire barrera, Melody Erfani and Jae Seung Hancock Thursday, November 5-Sunday, November 8. Over the past several months, the artists have used PWNW’s studios to research, experiment, create and rehearse. This shared performance event offers audiences a glimpse into their individual practices and the questions, discoveries and possibilities emerging from their residency.