New England chamber-folk duo Ari & Mia happen to be sisters who make music. They are featured at Abby Wisenbloom’s SE house concert series, Sunday, November 5 at 7:30 pm.

The duo reference the styles of Southern and Northeastern fiddle music and the early American songbook and create a realm where their originals cross paths with older traditions. Honoring the sounds of Appalachian cottages, rural dance floors, and urban concert halls, they combine this with their songwriting.

They’ve toured across the U.S. and Australia and are both graduates of New England Conservatory’s Contemporary Improvisation department. Two of their albums, Land on Shore and Unruly Heart, ranked high on the national folk radio charts. See ariandmiamusic.com.

RSVP to abbiew@froggie.com for questions, address, and to reserve a spot as space is limited. Potluck is 6:30 and show at 7:30 pm. Suggested donation $20 at the door. All income levels welcome.