The Four Artists Art Show and Sale is Friday November 3 at 7 pm and Saturday November 4 from 10 am to 4 pm at TaborSpace Annex, 5441 SE Belmont St.

Featured artists this year are Annette Boswell (collage and acrylics at left); Glori Jarvi (multimedia, jewelry); Marilynn Russell (metal artist); and Pertti Laine (wood artist at right). All are welcome and cider and snacks will be available at the reception.