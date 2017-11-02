12x16gallery, 8235 SE 13th Ave. No. 5 is closing its doors in December. If you haven’t been to visit them yet, don’t wait.

November’s show is Beate Scheller’s Facial Expression Included and Scheller’s Friends in Printmaking.

Scheller’s new works and earlier prints depict moments in time to challenge the viewer to find faces, confronting the viewer to look at something or someone.

“Faces and eyes are alive and always worth looking at, being the connection to our surroundings and to our world and soul.”

The accompanying group show features new work with an open theme. Scheller curated the show of artist-friends from around the globe – printmakers who’ve encouraged her to treasure prints in many media.

First Friday reception is November 3, 6 pm and Artists’ Reception is Sunday November 5, 2 pm. See copperandstone.com and 12x16gallery.com.