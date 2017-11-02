SE ARTWALK CALL TO ARTISTS – Interested artists and hosts apply at seareaartwalk.wordpress.com/application-process. Fill out the application and follow directions for payment. The SE Area ARTWalk is a free, self-guided walking tour. Visit studios, home workspaces, galleries, host homes and businesses within the walkable/bikeable/busable boundaries of SE 9th Ave, SE 41st, SE Powell and SE Hawthorne Blvd. March 3 and 4, 2018 Sat. & Sun. 10 am – 5 pm. Information for businesses and sponsors interested in participation at: seareaartwalk.wordpress.com/sponsor-info. seportlandartwalk.com.

HAMLET BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE will be performed in Franklin High School’s newly-constructed theater at 5405 SE Woodward, Fridays and Saturdays November 3, 4, and 10, 11 at 7 pm. Matinee Sunday November 5 at 2 pm. Tickets are $5 students and seniors, $10 for adults. May be purchased at the box office the day of the show.

13TH ANNUAL DA VINCI ARTS FAIR is Saturday, December 2, from 10 am to 4 pm at 2508 NE Everett St. Fine art, student art, handcrafted gifts, live music and food, holiday gifts from makers of crafts, ceramics, clothing, sculptures, paintings, pottery, photos, soaps and more. Admission is free. The event promotes and celebrates local and student artists while raising money for da Vinci Arts Middle School. Email davinciartsfairlove@gmail.com or see facebook.com/davinciartsfair.

MT. TABOR ARTWALK’S CALL TO ARTISTS – Details and online application available November 10 at MtTaborArtWalk.com. Application, fee, and images for jurying are due December 31, 2017 for Early Bird fee or January 10, 2018 final deadline. The Art Walk will be held May 19 and 20, 2018 and the juried event showcases artists living in the Mt. Tabor neighborhood and a limited number of guest artists.

ALL HANDS ON DECK! – A new 1940s period show presented by Portland Musical Theater Company (at Mister Theater, 1847 E. Burnside St. #101), continues Fridays and Saturdays November 3-10 at 7:30 pm. (Sunday matinees at 2 pm). An all-singing roadshow and radio broadcast reproduction filled with harmonies, theatre skits, period commercials, and 42 of the most enduring America-themed tunes. See portlandmusicaltheater.org/tickets or at 971.225.7469.