At Café Artichoke, Saturday November 18, at 8 pm is an evening with Tom May and Doug Smith – May is a songwriting treasure, who has performed across the United States, Canada and beyond. He’s the founder of the annual Winterfolk concerts that benefit Sisters of the Road Café and hosts the syndicated radio show, River City Folk.

May’s unforgettable voice, evocative melodies, and the history and romance in his songs are road tested, relevant and moving.

Doug Smith is a wizard of the 6 string acoustic guitar, and one of this area’s best-known proponents of fingerstyle guitar.

Also 8 pm/$15. See tommayfolk.com.