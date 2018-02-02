Enjoy Valentine’s Day with a concert and dinner at Teutonic Wine Company, 3303 SE 20th Ave. Wednesday, February 14, from 6:30 to 9 pm.

Latin Cuban Brazilian jazz chanteuse and expressive and evocative vocalist Jessie Marquez accompanied by Clay Giberson on keyboards will make this a most unforgettable evening.

Their fusion of jazz, pop and cool Caribbean grooves with songs of love and longing are a balm for the toughest heart. Marquez’ articulate voice is by turns fiery, passionate, cool, sultry and soothing.

Her latest release is All I See is Sky, produced by pianist Giberson and bassist Phil Baker who also plays with Pink Martini.

Transplants to Portland from Southern France, Jean Brouquere and Sebastien Guarderas (aka The Fine Goose), will create a three-course dinner.

Tickets are $50 per person available online at tinyurl.com/y8mj47j8. Wine will be sold separately as a special pairing selection or a la carte.

There will only be one seating at 6:30 pm so be on time. Seating is limited so make reservations now for 21+ over. 503.235.5053.