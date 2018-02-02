Living jazz legends celebrate those who came before alongside a heaping helping of emerging exploratory improvisationaries. All these treats await the denizens of this fair city for the fifteenth year in a row.

Performing here in SE for 2018 are Kurt Elling paying vocalese homage to his mentor, the indelible 95 years-young Jon Hendricks, along with Jon’s daughters Michele and Aria Hendricks, February 16; Abdullah Ibrahim (formerly known as Dollar Brand and the composer of Mannenberg) February 21, both shows are at Revolution Hall and too many others to list.

There’s an overflowing treasure chest of jazz events to enjoy here in the SE neighborhood too with concerts at Revolution Hall in the old Washington High School at 1300 SE Stark St. and Classic Pianos at 3003 SE Milwaukie Ave. The line up at both of these venues is impressive and these are only a few of the Jazz Fest concerts presented.

Revolution Hall features Art Abrams on opening night accompanied by His Swing Machine Big Band, with Ernie Andrews and Barbara Morrison 2/15 • Bill Frisell/Thomas Morgan Duo AND a set from violinist Regina Carter, 2/18 • The Miles Davis Electric Band – an eleven piece band extravaganza with Etienne Charles, Darryl Jones,Vincent Wilburn, 2/21 • and Jazz By 5 with Javon Jackson, Randy Brecker, Joanne Brackeen, with the rhythm section of celebrated bassist Eddie Gomez and the essential Jimmy Cobb, (drummer on the original Kind of Blue sessions), 2/25.

Classic Pianos features Charnett Moffett solo bass 2/17; Amina Figarova 2/18; Rachel Flowers, 2/24; Dan Gaynor and Gordon Lee 2/25.

Since there’s too many world class performers and shows to list, look at the whole calendar at pdxjazz.com/pdx-jazz-festival and make up your own schedule.