An evening of Western and Cowboy Music and Poetry with Tom Swearingen and the Notable Exceptions is presented at Artichoke Music Sunday February 25 at 2001 SE Powell Blvd.

Oregon horseman Swearingen tells stories of the people and land of the American West through original cowboy poetry inspired by his experiences and observations from the saddle. A popular performer at cowboy gatherings, horse camps, and in singer-songwriter circles, he’s recorded two CDs and is a two-time winner of the National Finals Rodeo Cowboy Poetry Contest and Cowboy Poet of the Year. See oregoncowboypoet.com.

The Notable Exceptions duo of Judy Coder and Jennifer Epps bring a potpourri of folk, western, and novelty tunes filled with vocal harmonies well-known in the world of Western music.

Epps’ harmonica, rhythm instruments, flutes and whistles and Coder’s spot-on guitar have been recognized by the Western Music Association twice as 2015 Harmony Duo of the Year and 2017 Best of the Best Harmony Award. notableexceptions.com

Concerts at 7 with doors at 6:30. Tickets are $15 at Artichoke in advance and at the door.