Galway Ireland exports We Banjo 3 cross the US on their Earth and Sky tour with a stop at the venerable Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave, Sunday, February 11 at 8 pm. All ages are welcome.

This innovative four piece is making a splash around the sphere with their musical antics. Two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergal Scahill and Martin and David Howley play self-described Celtgrass making use of banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion and voice, while blending traditional Irish tunes with bluegrass and energy.

2016 found the band performing for President Barack Obama and Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny. Their fourth album, String Theory, went to #1 on the Billboard World Music Chart.

Their last US tour was dedicated to spreading the word about suicide prevention and mental health issues and the band wrote and performed “Don’t Let Me Down”, dedicated to this, speaking to audiences about the importance of acknowledging those who suffer.

Tickets are available at the Aladdin Box Office or online at aladdin-theater.com. Get a preview at webanjo3.com.