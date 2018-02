A familiar sight these days bursting out all over town, these Camellia blooms are depicted by Anna Daedalus. Her botanical images are homages to impermanence and the beauty in shadows.

The image is a part of Roll-Up Photo Studio and Gallery’s new show, Still Life. Emergent Florae by Daedalus and Objects Immobiles by Kerry Davis is up through February 24. The gallery has been remodeled with a new old world look at 1715 SE Spokane St. Open Friday and Saturday, 12 – 5 pm. rollupspace.com.