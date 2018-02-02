Songwriting as Truth-Telling is a seven week group class for adults and teens taught by songwriter/performer Matt Meighan.

How does the songwriter listen for tales that want to be told while staying true to the song’s heart?

In a non-judgmental and fun space, the group writes in class and at home exploring ways of listening, drawing inspiration from great songs and poems and the shared wisdom of class participants. The class is held in North Portland on Mondays, February 5 to March 19 from 6 to 8 pm.

Pre-registration is required. All levels of experience welcome. Contact Matt for more info: matt@mattmeighan.com