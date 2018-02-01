By David Linn

Meetings are on the second Monday night of each month. Our meeting February 12 will have updates from our Landuse and Transportation Committee discussing the development of the SE 82nd and Glisan gas station.

Our Communications and Outreach Committee and Housing/Homeless Committee continues to plan for a homeless forum this year. We’ll have a presentation from Boys and Girls Aid, a local nonprofit helping connect potential parents with foster youth.

There is a grassroots proposal to reduce driving speeds along Stark street from SE 82nd to 72nd, the proponent will present the idea and pass around a petition. In March, we hope to be discussing the 2018 legislative session and have a presentation from a group seeking to restore native habitat in Mt. Tabor Park. Any questions, ideas, or event announcements in Montavilla should be sent to mna-email@montavillapdx.org.