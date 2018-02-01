By Joshua Carey

North Tabor Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, 6:30 pm, at 4837 NE Couch to discuss Emergency Preparedness 101.

Planning is ongoing for North Tabor/Mt. Tabor’s annual cleanup and recycling event, planned for Saturday, April 28 at Mt. Tabor Middle School, 5800 SE Ash with hours to be announced. Volunteers are needed in February to help with distributing flyers.

To contact the board about the upcoming cleanup or any other issue, send an e-mail to chair@northtabor.org or leave a phone message at 503.928.4655. North Tabor Neighborhood Association is also online at northtabor.org and on Facebook at NorthTaborNews.