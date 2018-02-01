By Joshua Carey

With spring just around the corner, mark your calendars for the annual neighborhood cleanup. Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association (MTNA) and North Tabor Neighborhood Association will hold a joint neighborhood cleanup on Saturday, April 28 from 9 am to 1 pm in the Mt. Tabor Middle School south playground/parking lot.

An MTNA board member met recently with PBOT (Portland Bureau of Transportation) about the traffic diverter project at SE 50th and Lincoln. PBOT agreed that feedback from the recent public meetings indicated the need to take a holistic look at the traffic system surrounding the area. MTNA was encouraged that PBOT is willing to co-produce community meetings and do new traffic studies.

MTNA will talk with the Commissioner’s office about working collaboratively with the community about traffic problems and solutions related to the SE 50th and Lincoln intersection.

Historic preservation work has started on Reservoir 1 in Mt. Tabor Park. This reservoir is the oldest and the one in most need of renovation. The public education interpretive project underway to describe the historical workings of the Bull Run water system which includes Portland’s reservoirs is moving along. There will be a public outreach meeting about the project on Saturday, April 14 at the Portland Water Bureau’s maintenance facility on N. Interstate Ave.

There has been a delay in the installation of the new fence between Reservoirs 5 and 6 due to the incompatibility of the fence system with its installation on a slope. The fencing will be replaced with an historically compatible system appropriate to the site conditions.

Land use notifications sent to MTNA included a demolition slated for a house at 1801 SE 51st Ave. and a garage approved for demolition at 6029 SE Taylor to make way for a two-story ADU.

Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon is offering free spay and neutering services for feral and stray cats in February. Schedule an appointment by calling 503.797.2606 or visiting feralcats.com

The next meeting of the Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association will be Wednesday, February 21, at 7 pm at Mt Tabor Presbyterian Church, SE 54th and Belmont, with social time and homemade cookies starting 6:50 pm. For more information, see mttaborpdx.org.