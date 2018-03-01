DCBA Pres.: Jean Baker

email mjeanbaker@peoplepc.com

Meetings: 3rd Tuesday

OHSU Family Medicine at Richmond

7:30 am

3930 SE Division

divisionclinton.com

Division Clinton’s new board officers are: President Jennifer Knapp from Community Vision, Vice President Kevin Fisher from Edward Jones, Secretary Deirdre Baker from Book Bothy, and Treasurer Eve Davies from In or Out Tax services. Our board represents businesses from 11th to 41st on Division and Clinton Corners.

DCBA represents businesses large and small, profit and nonprofit, storefronts and home-based. Plans for next year include our 26th Street Fair Street Fair and Parade, this year on July 22, quarterly business mixers and a shout out to one of our fantastic restaurants, bars, coffeeshops, and patisseries.

We’re planning a new map of the business district designed to draw visitors to the district.

One of our major improvement projects is to obtain street lighting on Division that illuminates the sidewalks. Currently there is light only at intersections; the sidewalks are dark and possibly dangerous.

The business association has agreed to assist a team from PSU that is applying for a grant ”to understand the demand and use for the curb”. They hope to find a way to allow the conflicting needs of bioswales, commuters, customers, busses, pedestrians, bikes, freight, and ride and car shares to be smoothed out. They will be taking input from all the groups that use the street. We are looking forward to their conclusions and suggestions.

Developers will be adding 10 more buildings to the eleven now completed and the four currently being constructed. The new buildings will add 303 apartments. Two of the buildings will feature affordable apartments.