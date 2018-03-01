HBBA Pres.: Hilda Stevens, BAZI

Contact: administrator@hawthornepdx.com

Facebook.com/hawthornepdx

Board meetings: Second Wednesdays at 8 am

Western Seminary Bueermann Hall, Room 201

5511 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Wow, March already! Boulevard businesses celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, welcome Spring on the 20th, entertain more kids and families during Spring Vacation and we’ll be seeing more and more flowers budding out soon. Be sure to check in with your favorite local businesses and eating establishments this month.

HBBA’s Annual Meeting is on March 22 and we will be honoring businesses, deciding on new activities and electing the 2018-19 Board of Directors. To attend the meeting, contact administrator@hawthornepdx.com.

One new activity being planned this year is the Boulevard Mega Sidewalk Sale on June 30th. Watch for it. Next up will be the 35th Annual Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday, August 26. The Committee starts meeting on March 28.

We welcome two new businesses to the Boulevard. On Point Credit Union, the Boulevard’s 8th financial institution, will be open soon at SE 34th Ave. and Metro PCS is already open across the street. We are, indeed, the SE Portland Banking District

A continuing concern is what Hawthorne and old Portland architecture will look like when the reaction to possible safety considerations overtakes the current livelihood and living spaces for thousands of families. Visualize Hawthorne without the Masonic Lodge, Bread & Ink, several apartment houses and most of the buildings with character. Check out saveportlandbuildings.com.

Added to the 74 members acknowledged previously, the Boulevard’s management group, HBBA, welcomes February membership support from Hawthorne Fish House and Karen Davis, LMT. Thank you to the Hawthorne Patrol Supporters, too.

2018 Benefactors: Fred Meyer Hawthorne, New Seasons Market and Wells Fargo Bank and the 2018 SE Examiner article sponsor: Hawthorne Vision Center.