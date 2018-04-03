launched in 2001 by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History in Washington DC to celebrate and encourage people of all backgrounds to learn about and participate in jazz.

In that spirit, Montavilla Jazz Festival celebrates its 5th year with a fundraiser Saturday April 7 at Vino Veritas Wine Bar & Bottle Shop, 7835 SE Stark St., at 7 pm.

There will be a live performance from this year’s top secret festival headliner and three years of festival photographs by Kathryn Elsesser to see.

$50 tickets include drink ticket, hors d’oeuvres, and Jazz Fest photobook by Elsesser. $75 VIP reserved seating available.

Tickets at tickettomato.com/event/5411. Donations welcome at montavillajazzfest.com too. All proceeds benefit MJF and the Montavilla School’s Music Fund.