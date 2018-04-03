Robot Revolution, the new exhibit at OMSI (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry), takes a look at AI (Artificial Intelligence). Since all the little Alexas, Cortanas, Roombas and self-driving cars are already ubiquitous, robots may ultimately become companions and colleagues too and change how we play, live and work together like in the Jetsons, Blade Runner’s replicants and androids counting electric sheep. The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago worked with a group of robotics experts to create the exhibit and it’s open for interaction at OMSI through September 3.

Cutting-edge robots from innovative global companies and universities brings this collection to life. Museum guests can interact with robots like Yume Robo, a climbing bot that can use a ladder; Paro, the furry baby seal therapy robot, with sensors that respond to touch; Robotis-Op, able to follow faces and make eye contact using visual tracking software; RoboThespian, pictured can perform in a stage play and does impressions of other stage characters and Thes, a snake-like ‘bot that can crawl through pipes and alert humans to leaks or system damages. These are many more as well.

Hands-on activities with robots allow guests to see robots mimic facial expressions with advanced facial-coding technology, try a surgical training simulation and see what it’s like to perform a robotic surgery and identify how machines are able to sense, plan and then act, while comparing and contrasting ways humans and robots learn.

Experiment with various advanced robot “grippers” to select and pick up objects. Explore the varieties of ways robots can move and offer humans access to places we could never venture ourselves and learn about skills robots possess that mimic and even surpass human capabilities.

Robot Revolution tickets include general museum admission at $19.75 for adults, $13.50 for youth (ages 3-13), and $15.75 for seniors (ages 63+). OMSI members prices are $5 for adults, $3.25 for youth, and $4.25 for seniors. Guests can purchase tickets online at omsi.edu, via phone at 503.797.4000 or in person at the museum.