AFRU Gallery presents their second annual Kids Show with works by young artists. First Friday April 6, begins at 6 pm, and the gallery will shake with live music from Portland School of Rock (pictured) at 8 pm. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Cash bar of beer/cider/wine available for purchase with ID.

The art’s on the walls throughout April. AFRU Gallery is at 534 SE Oak St and gallery hours are Friday – Sunday 2-6 pm. See afrugallery.com.