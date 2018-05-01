THE GIRL IN THE RED CORNER written by Stephen Spotswood and presented by Defunkt Theatre through June 2, Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 pm at The Back Door Theater, 4321 SE Hawthorne Blvd. (entrance through Common Grounds Coffeeshop), Halo, out of a terrible marriage quits her dead-end job two weeks short of getting unemployment after being sexually harassed at work. She meets Gina, a trainer at the local MMA gym and Halo’s inner warrior emerges and complicates her relationships with her family. All tickets at the door are Pay-What-You-Can for all performances. Advance reservations are available at defunktheatre.com/show-seats.

OCT’S YOUNG PROFESSIONALS’ Impulse Improvisational Comedy Troupe, is May 4—20 at Oregon Children’s Theatre’s Studio Theater, 1939 NE Sandy Blvd. Impulse creates fast-paced comedic scenes and games, all based on audience suggestions. No scripts, no costumes, and no pre-planned scenes, just quick wits and lots of laughter. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Groups specials too. See octc.org/impulse.

BOOKER T. PLAYS PORTLAND – Hammond B3 music legend Booker T Jones is in concert at the intimate Alberta Rose Theatre, Friday, May 4, at 8 pm. Seventeen years old when he and his band The MGs had one of their late night studio jams recorded that became known as the huge hit “Green Onions,” his other hits include “Time Is Tight,” and “Melting Pot”. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Musicians Hall of Fame inductee and winner of four Grammy Awards albertarosetheatre.com.