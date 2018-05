is Saturday/Sunday, May 5/6 at The Little Church, 5138 NE 23rd Ave, from 9 am to 3 pm. A free community event, open to all ages, no singing experience required with songbooks available to borrow. A 200 year-old American folk tradition of a capella, four-part harmony singing, Sacred Harp refers to the human voice and no instruments are involved. Potluck lunch at noon. A community-run group not affiliated with religious denomination or political organizations. portlandsacredharp.org.