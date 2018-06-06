Artichoke Community Music 2007 SE Powell Blvd. will be one of several venues throughout the Portland metropolitan region hosting “Make Music Day PDX” performances on Sunday June 24th.

Make Music Day PDX is a free event for people who love music and the joyous sense of community it fosters. Make Music Day PDX grew out of the Fête de la Musique, which originated in France in 1982 and is gaining traction in a number of American cities.

Music gets underway on Café Artichoke’s stage beginning at 1 pm. The event features a variety of musical styles and is designed for music lovers of all ages.

1 pm–Martingale

1:30 pm –Megan Cronin & Chris Baron

2:pm–Betsy Langston &Alexa MacDonald

2:30 pm–Gary Furlow

3 pm–Helen Friedman

3:30 pm–Everyone Welcome Community Choir

4 pm–Larry Reichman & Matt Zakala

4:30 pm–Danit Chedron

5 pm–James Toler

For more information makemusicdaypdx.org/ .