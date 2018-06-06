Instructor Jolyn Fry is offering 3 weeks, 3 sessions, 7.5 instr. hours + open studio access through the month of June.

Wednesdays, 6:30 – 9:30 pm,

June 13 – June 27

During this three week class explore complimentary color mixing. Any artist/painter can gain insight on palette mixing by diving into a focused world of color. Beginner painters welcome! This class will be an opportunity to develop color charts, studies, and new skill sets. Highly recommended for any artist or student who struggles with a lack of diversity in the color palettes! Our painting classes are organized to address the needs of beginner and more experienced artists. Please email instructor with questions.

A materials list will be provided! jolynafry@gmail.com