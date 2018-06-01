Alexa Wiley & The Wilderness

InStore performance for the new album “Planted”

Music Millennium • 3158 E. Burnside

June 6 • 6pm

Portland’s folk/rock band Alexa Wiley & The Wilderness are laying down deep roots on their new album, “Planted.”The collection of original songs borrows from an array of genres and musical expressions. Continuing down the same path as their debut collaboration from 2015, the songs display varying styles tied together with themes of the search for meaning in our hurried, modern world.

Music lovers seeking relief from so-called “nature deficit disorder” can find the Wilderness playing everywhere from the Kennedy School to the Mock Crest Tavern. And as Portland musicians face vanishing venues in an increasingly crowded city, the Wilderness has stretched out to places like the historic Skyline Tavern and the Rosebud Café in Scappoose.

A cross between Joni Mitchell and a female Tom Petty, Wiley’s voice nourishes the band’s unique blend of meaningful lyrics. She is backed by the Americana-rock of the Wilderness: Bret Malmquist, lead guitarist; Steve Dearborn, multi-instrumentalist; Sean Oldham, drums; and Dale Turnbull, bass.

Buy Tickets (Mississippi Studios Album Release Party, June 4th, doors 7pm/show 8pm) alexawiley.com