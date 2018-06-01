a play by Carol Triffle

JUNE 1, 2, 3, 8 & 9 • Friday and Saturdays – 7:30, Sunday – 2

Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th Avenue

$10 – $20 or pay what you will

503.231.9581 | ticketswest.com: 503.224.8499

Portland’s premier absurdest playwright, has penned a darkly stirring comedy called Fallout. When three characters are trapped in a fallout shelter, their identities slide from doom to zany, and all perspective of life is confused. The title speculates on multiple meanings– The FALLOUT of a nuclear shelter, the FALL OUT of love, or the FALL OUT from life?

Jackie Anne returns to a hideaway below ground with her friend Nadine, they discover that someone has been hiding and living in this shelter. Bobby, a Japanese American cousin of Jackie Anne has shelved himself away with pictures of Japanese women artists. We later discover that the artists are victims of Hiroshima.

Inside this harrowing environment flights of word play and apocalyptic fright skim through FALLOUT. Yet the piece treats its subject matter of doomsday in a nonchalant comedic demeanor dismantling or perhaps confronting death, destruction and our attraction to the end of the world.

In FALLOUT Triffle has put together three of her long time regular actors; Kyle Delamarter, Danielle Vermette and Anne Sorce.