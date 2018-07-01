Books with Pictures, an all-inclusive, kid-friendly. intersectional, feminist comic graphic novel store, has big fun comic book related events this month.

Friday July 13 – The Doubleclicks. A nerd-folk-sister comedy duo of Angela and Aubrey Webber who sing about dinosaurs, cats, and feelings. They’ve been on NPR, at Comic-Cons around the country, and their albums have reached #1 on the Billboard Comedy chart. Door at 6:30 pm, music at 7 pm. Tickets $10, 16 and under $5 cash or card. See doubleclicks.com.

Books With Pictures is at 1100 SE Division #103, bookswithpictures.com /503.206.4369.