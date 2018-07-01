Portland Parks & Recreation’s popular Summer Free For All series is back, with outdoor citywide events all summer long. The series consists of thirty+ concerts and thirty+ movies at 43 different parks across the city, the Free Lunch + Play program providing free lunches to youth while classes are not in session, in partnership with five local school districts and activities of all kinds.

Summer concerts and movies in SE Portland include:

Friday July 6, Kenilworth Park, SE Holgate Blvd. and 32nd Ave. Greydogz in concert (New Orleans-style funk, blues, folk, and reggae) with the movie Moana.

Monday July 9, Sellwood Riverfront Park, SE Spokane St. and Oaks Pkwy. Farnell Newton & The Othership Connection in concert (Revitalizing funk and soul with a twist).

Tuesday July 10, Mt. Tabor Park, SE 69th Avenue and Taylor St. Dina y los Rumberos in concert (Vibrant, energetic Cuban and international).

Monday, July 16, Sellwood Riverfront Park, SE Spokane St. and Oaks Pkwy. Lloyd Jones Quartet with LaRhonda Steele in concert (spontaneous blues, jazz, and soul).

Tuesday, July 17, Mt. Tabor Park, SE 69th Ave. and Taylor St. Midnight Serenaders in concert (energetica entertaining swing-jazz sextet)

Friday July 20, Harrison Park, SE 84th Ave. and Harrison St. Joe Kye in concert (indie, classical, pop vocalist, and looping violinist) with the movie Can (English and Vietnamese with English subtitles)

Friday July 27, Brentwood Park, 6550 SE 60th Ave. The Mars Rovers in concert (Not your ordinary classic rock band).

Wednesday, August 15, Laurelhurst Park, 3756 SE Oak St. Movie is Chak de! India, a Bollywood documentary in Hindi with English subtitles in conjunction with Indian Independence Day.

Summer Free For All guides are online at portlandoregon.gov/parks/sffa and are available in English and eight other languages – Arabic, Burmese, Simple Chinese, Nepali, Russian, Spanish, Somali, and Vietnamese.