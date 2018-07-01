Sidestreet Arts celebrates the summer with Natural/Supernatural, a showcase of works by artist Dawn Panttaja and Benz & Chang.

Panttaja, a sculptor and doll maker with an ethereal and sometimes unsettling eye to the past is also a founding member of the local band, Karaoke From Hell.

Benz & Chang offer up sepia-toned walnut ink on paper images that can be unsettling as well.

Opening reception is Friday, June 6, as a stop in SE Portland’s First Friday Art Walk. Sidestreet hosts the monthly Mimosa Sunday Artist Chat on Sunday, July 15 from 11 am – 2 pm where mimosas flow, with brunchtime snacks and artists on hand to chat one-on-one with patrons.

New Sidestreet member artists Mike Skrzynski, Clara Lanyi, Shelly Fredenberg, Katy Fenley and Christopher St John will be showing in the Small Works Gallery this month too.

The gallery is at 140 SE 28th Ave.

Visit the new website at sidestreetarts.com.