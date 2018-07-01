By Ute Munger

The South Tabor Land Use Committee (LUC) asked for its Neighborhood Association to adopt the Division Design Guidelines as recommended. After review and discussion it was voted on and unanimously accepted.

Kellogg Middle School, currently under demolition, is estimated to be completed in early 2021. Once finished, the entire building will be considered Risk Category IV, (highest safety rating) and will be available for immediate occupancy in case of an earthquake or other emergencies.

PedPDX, Portland’s citywide pedestrian plan, can be viewed at portlandoregon.gov/transportation/72504. It is an update from the 1998 Pedestrian Master Plan to have a Vision Zero approach for traffic flow and pedestrian safety focusing on SW and E Portland.

The South Tabor Land Use Committee (LUC) attended a recent meeting with the SE Uplift Land Use and Transportation committee focusing on Safe Routes to School. In South Tabor, several hotspots for school crossings and pedestrian walking routes were pointed out and suggested to be added to an existing map. View map at

tinyurl.com/ycklv9yl.

The third annual Litter Pick Up partnered with SOLV was May 19, and well supported by neighbors, friends, and students from LaSalle High School. A total of 260 lbs. of trash was picked up in the South Tabor Neighborhood. Thank you to those who participated and to Dr. Tin Le, DMD, who allowed the group to use his property as base camp.

A few members of the South Tabor Neighborhood Emergency Team (NET) also met in May and a possible testing/activation of the Basic Earthquake Emergency Communication Node (BEECN) at Clinton Park was discussed. South Tabor is part of the TaborVilla NET coalition, which is comprised of Montavilla, Mt. Tabor, South and North Tabor neighborhood associations. For direct BEECN info, contact Christine Wilson at wchristine052@gmail.com.

It maybe a while off, but mark your calendars for the 9th annual Harvest Fest on September 16, from noon to 4 pm. As in past years we are partnering with Trinity Fellowship on their field at S.E. 68th, between Clinton and Taggart.

Also note that the July STNA Board /General meeting is canceled. The Land Use Committee meeting is scheduled for August 14th and the STNA Board /General meeting is a week earlier than usual, on Thursday the 16th, both at 7pm at Trinity Fellowship at 2700 SE 67th Ave. with entrance and parking in back of the building.

Be safe and celebrate your independence on the 4th of July!