By Joshua Carey

North Tabor Neighborhood Association will have a business meeting to discuss a budget plan, Tuesday, July 17, 6:30 pm, at 4837 NE Couch. The meeting is open to the public.

To contact the board, send an e-mail to board@northtabor.org or leave a phone message at 503.928.4655. North Tabor Neighborhood Association is online at northtabor.org and on facebook at NorthTaborNews.