Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St. screens amazing and one of-a-kind films daily. The theatre also presents live music events, and this month, there are two big highlights.

Friday October 12 – A Halloween gala with the Ne Plus Ultra Jass Orchestra, a ghostly good time with the spookiest and kookiest tunes of the 1920s and 30s. 7 pm and costumes are definitely encouraged. The Orchestra features tuba, banjo, reed trio, trombone, two cornets, percussion, violin, and piano, along with Vancouver’s only professional dance company, Washington Dance Creative. Tickets are $30 at tickettomato.com/event/5732 ($26 in advance) and all ages are welcome.

Sunday October 14 – Portland Guitar Society’s 2nd Faces of the Guitar, 7 pm. A showcase of West Coast musicians with flamenco music from Spain, bossa from Brazil and classical guitar from around the globe. Artists include Yuri Liberzon, classical guitar; Brenna McDonald and Friends, Flamenco guitar, dance, and voice; and the Caminhos Cruzados Trio with Dan Balmer on guitar, Nat Hulskamp on Flamenco guitar, and Israel Annoh on percussion. [yuriguitar.com; espacioflamencopdx.com; brenna.nathulskamp.com/trio] Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door for PGS members. Others $20 in advance, $25 at the door. pdxguitarsociety.org